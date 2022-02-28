National Senior Ball Badminton C'ship from March 2

The 67th National Senior Ball Badminton Championship will be held from March 2 to 6.
Mulki-Moodbidri MLA Umanatha A Kotian will inaugurate the event which is jointly organized by Alva’s Education Foundation and Ball Badminton Association of Karnataka at the Vidyagiri campus.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, said that a total of 700 sportspersons and 500 sports officers will be participating in the event.
Teams from Indian Railways, major ports, Canara Bank, ISRO, DAE and teams from Karnataka will take part.
