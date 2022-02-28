National Senior Ball Badminton C'ship from March 2

National Senior Ball Badminton C'ship from March 2

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 28 2022, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 23:53 ist

The 67th National Senior Ball Badminton Championship will be held from March 2 to 6.

Mulki-Moodbidri MLA Umanatha A Kotian will inaugurate the event which is jointly organized by Alva’s Education Foundation and Ball Badminton Association of Karnataka at the Vidyagiri campus.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, said that a total of 700 sportspersons and 500 sports officers will be participating in the event.

Teams from Indian Railways, major ports, Canara Bank, ISRO, DAE and teams from Karnataka will take part. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
National Senior Ball Badminton Championship
Alva’s Education Foundation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

 