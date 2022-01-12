National Youth Day observed in Mangaluru

Mangaluru North ACP S Mahesh Kumar said that the life and principles of Swami Vivekananda are like a guiding force for the youth.

He was speaking during the National Youth Day organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Dakshina Kannada unit, Youth Red Cross of University College at Tannirbavi tree park on Wednesday.

“Youth should follow the right path. They should contribute to the society,” he added.

RFO Prashanth Pai said that students should become strong and contribute to nation-building.

DK Indian Red Cross Society state representative Yathish Baikampady called upon students not to believe people blindly.