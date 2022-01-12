National Youth Day observed in Mangaluru

Mangaluru North ACP S Mahesh Kumar said that the life and principles of Swami Vivekananda are like a guiding force for the youth.
He was speaking during the National Youth Day organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Dakshina Kannada unit, Youth Red Cross of University College at Tannirbavi tree park on Wednesday.
“Youth should follow the right path. They should contribute to the society,” he added.
RFO Prashanth Pai said that students should become strong and contribute to nation-building.
DK Indian Red Cross Society state representative Yathish Baikampady called upon students not to believe people blindly.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector
Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality
Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising
Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018
FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet
Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts
EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose