Nationwide stir on March 28, 29

To condemn the privatisation and anti-people policies of the Central government, a joint committee of labour organisations have called for a nationwide stir on March 28 and 29, said committee convener K Shankar.

A protest rally will be held from Syndicate Tower in Udupi at 10 am on March 28 and will conclude at Ajjarakadu. A public meeting will also be held.

On March 29, a protest rally will be held from Tiger Circle in Manipal to DC’s office.

CITU district secretary Balakrishna Shetty said that owing to the policies of the Union government there is a rise in unemployment, poverty and hunger in the country.

The allocation of funds for ICDS, health and education sectors have been cut drastically in the country. Public sector units like railways, power, coal, banks and insurance are being privatised, he added.

Further, the prices of essential commodities have increased drastically. The rise in the prices of fuel has inconvenienced people, he said.

The government should check the rise in prices of petroleum products. The poor families who do not come under income tax limits should be given monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 and 10 kg rice, he added.