Natural calamity victims gherao minister Mahesh

The natural calamity victims gheraoed the car in which District In-charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh was travelling in and staged a protest at Karnangeri on Saturday.

They demanded the handing over of the houses at the earliest.

The victims said that silt from rivers and rivulets has not been cleared so far. Measures should be taken to clear the silt immediately. The crop loans borrowed by the farmers who were affected in the natural calamity have not been waived so far.

Many of the victims are yet to receive the monthly house rent, said the protesting victims.

The victims also demanded houses in the gram panchayat jurisdiction where they were residing in the past.

Prakruthi Vikopa Parihara Horata Samithi President M B Devaiah said, “The houses should be distributed to the natural calamity victims before the onset of monsoon. Several families who have lost their houses in the natural calamity were not included in the first list of victims. The list should be reviewed once again. The loans borrowed by farmers who were affected by the natural calamity should be waived.”

The minister, in turn, convinced protesters that their demands will be heard and promised to convene a meeting of natural calamity victims at the deputy commissioner’s office on Tuesday. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will visit Kodagu within 15 days and will listen to the woes of the natural calamity victims.

The minister said that a list of 817 natural calamity victims was prepared. There is no confusion over the payment of monthly rent for the victims. The amount raised through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has been earmarked for the natural calamity victims.

He also said that the construction of houses for the flood-affected people at Karnangeri, Madenadu and Jambooru is in progress. The houses will be handed over to the victims shortly. Construction of 313 houses at Jambooru, 35 in Karnangeri and 80 in Madenadu are in progress.

‘Will accept suggestions’

Later, speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing construction of houses for natural calamity victims at Jamboor in Somwarpet taluk, Sa Ra Mahesh said, “JD(S) State President Adagoory H Vishwanath is our guide. If there is truth in his suggestions and directions, then I will accept it.”

He said “Vishwanath has 40 years experience in politics. He has all the right to give us suggestions. I own the responsibility of JD(S) defeat in K R Nagara TMC election. If Vishwanath suggests improving the tactics for the next election, I will accept it and try to rectify the mistakes.”

“JD(S) does not engage in hate politics. Can we deny the suggestions given JD(S) state president?” he asked.