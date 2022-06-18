Navakarnataka shifted stall to be inaugurated today

The stall of Navakarnataka Publications will be shifted from K S Rao Road to the Canara Apartment building at Sharavu Sri Mahaganapathy Temple Road in Hampankatta near Excel Mischief Mall in Mangaluru.

The inauguration of the new stall will be held at 10.30 am on June 19.

Addressing reporters, Navakarnataka Publications Executive Director A Ramesh Udupa said that former vice chancellor of Akkamahadevi University, Dr Sabiha Bhumigowda, will inaugurate the new stall and will release 16 books.

Writers Dr Gananatha Ekkaru and Dr Jyothi Chelairu will introduce the new books.

Hosatu Kannada monthly editor and Navakarnataka Publications managing director Dr Siddanagouda Patila will be present.