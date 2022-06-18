Navakarnataka shifted stall to be inaugurated today

The stall of Navakarnataka Publications will be shifted from K S Rao Road to the Canara Apartment building at Sharavu Sri Mahaganapathy Temple Road in Hampankatta near Excel Mischief Mall in Mangaluru.
The inauguration of the new stall will be held at 10.30 am on June 19.
Addressing reporters, Navakarnataka Publications Executive Director A Ramesh Udupa said that former vice chancellor of Akkamahadevi University, Dr Sabiha Bhumigowda, will inaugurate the new stall and will release 16 books.
Writers Dr Gananatha Ekkaru and Dr Jyothi Chelairu will introduce the new books.
Hosatu Kannada monthly editor and Navakarnataka Publications managing director Dr Siddanagouda Patila will be present.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
From Hindustani to Hip-hop
Why Agnipath's age relaxation may not solve the problem
In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases
How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health
Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids
Charlie behind the camera
How to design the perfect aquarium
Art of chocolate sculpting
DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?