Navakarnataka shifted stall to be inaugurated today

Navakarnataka shifted stall to be inaugurated today

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 18 2022, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 00:13 ist

The stall of Navakarnataka Publications will be shifted from K S Rao Road to the Canara Apartment building at Sharavu Sri Mahaganapathy Temple Road in Hampankatta near Excel Mischief Mall in Mangaluru.

The inauguration of the new stall will be held at 10.30 am on June 19.

Addressing reporters, Navakarnataka Publications Executive Director A Ramesh Udupa said that former vice chancellor of Akkamahadevi University, Dr Sabiha Bhumigowda, will inaugurate the new stall and will release 16 books.

Writers Dr Gananatha Ekkaru and Dr Jyothi Chelairu will introduce the new books.

Hosatu Kannada monthly editor and Navakarnataka Publications managing director Dr Siddanagouda Patila will be present.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Navakarnataka Publications
shifted stall
Inauguration
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

Why Agnipath's age relaxation may not solve the problem

Why Agnipath's age relaxation may not solve the problem

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health

How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health

Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids

Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids

Charlie behind the camera

Charlie behind the camera

How to design the perfect aquarium

How to design the perfect aquarium

Art of chocolate sculpting

Art of chocolate sculpting

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

 