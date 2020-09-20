Navaratri comes a long way in Kudroli

Mangaluru Dasara is an emotion for many. Navaratri celebrations at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Kshetra has gained international fame with ‘Navadurga Puja’, a one-of-its-kind in the southern part of India, where the nine forms of Goddess Durga or Parvati, are worshipped along with Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sharada.

Established by social reformer Brahmashree Narayanaguru with the help of entrepreneur H Koragappa in 1912, Sri Kudroli Kshetra stands testimony to social harmony and has been spreading the message of ‘One Caste; One Creed; One God’.

Ravishankar Mijar, one of the trustees of the temple and the chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), told DH that former MLA B R Karkera, who witnessed the grandeur of Durga Puja in Kolkota, wanted to introduce similar celebrations in Mangaluru.

Thus, Navaratri celebrations began in the kshetra in 1936 and for many years, Dasara celebrations were held in the name of ‘Kaali Puja’ which was eventually recognised as ‘Sharada Puja’.

Installation of ‘Navadurga’ idols began in 1992, with the initiative of former Union minister B Janardhana Poojary, who is the pioneer of developments in Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Kshetra.

Navadurga puja, which features the worship of nine forms of the goddess, namely, ‘Adishakti’, ‘Shailaputri’, ‘Brahmacharini’, ‘Chandraghanta’, ‘Kooshmanda’, ‘Siddhidhatri’, ‘Maha Gowri’, ‘Maha Kali’, ‘Katyayini’ and ‘Skanda Mata’, is an integral part of Mangaluru Dasara today.

“Earlier, it was ‘Maha Shivaratri’ which was the most pious occasion in Kudroli kshetra. However, over the years, Navaratri has become the major celebration,” said Ravishankar Mijar.

Shobhayatra

The idol immersion procession or ‘Shobhayatra’ has a large role in making Mangaluru Dasara a people’s Dasara.

Shobhayatra, with around 100 tableaux and cultural troupes from various states, reflects the cultural diversity and draws lakhs of devotees every year.

As the popularity of Mangaluru Dasara Shobhayatra grew, the procession path was extended over the years.

The Shobhayatra which is flagged-off from the temple premises in the evening of Vijaya Dashami goes on till the wee hours and ends with ‘Jalasthambhana’, the immersion of idols in the temple pond.

Mangaluru Dasara this year

Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Kshetra Temple Committee President H S Sairam said that this year, the Mangaluru Dasara celebrations in Kudroli kshetra will be held as per traditions, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government.

Seeking relief from Covid-19, special prayers will be offered to the goddesses.

The temple committee has decided to carry out the Shobhayatra within the circumnavigating path of the kshetra, followed by ‘Jalasthanbhana’. Social distancing will be observed throughout and the temple premises will be sanitised regularly.

“Under the overall guidance of B Janardana Poojary, preparations have already begun for Dasara. Artisans and volunteers are at work,” Sairam added.