Navaratri Utsava at Basaveshwara Temple

Navaratri Utsava at Basaveshwara Temple from today

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Oct 06 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 00:15 ist

Navaratri Utsava will be celebrated from October 7 to 15, jointly by Sri Basaveshwara Temple, Veerashaiva Samaja, Akkana Balaga, Basaveshwara Yuvaka Sangha and Veerashaiva Lingayat Sanghatana Vedike, at Basaveshwara Temple, said Veerashaiva Samaja leader B P Shivakumar.

The idol of Sri Durga Devi will be brought in a procession from Anekere to Basaveshwara Temple, after performing ‘Ganga puja’ at 8 am on October 7.

After installing the idol in the temple, prayers will be offered, followed by ‘Hoovina Alankara’ (ornamentation) at 6 pm and ‘Mahamangalarati’.

Betel leaves Alankara will be offered to the deity on October 8, ‘Gejjevastra’ Alankara on October 9, ‘Bangle Alankara on October 10, fruits Alankara on October 11, peacock feather and Saraswathi Alankara on October 12.

On the account of Saraswathi Puja on October 12, the ‘Aksharabhayasa’ ritual will be held towards the initiation of learning for children, at 9 am.

Alankara of lemon and neem leaves will be offered to the deity on October 13. Vegetable Alankara will be offered on October 14, followed by ‘Ayudha puja’.

Rajarajeshwari Alankara will be offered on October 15 from 6 pm.

Sri Devi Mahatme recitation will be done, followed by distribution of 'banni' leaves and observation of ‘Vijayadashami’.

'Uyyalotsava', ‘Kunkumarchane’ and ‘Mahamangalarati’ will be offered, followed by the distribution of prasadam.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Navaratri Utsav
Basaveshwara Temple
prayers
procession
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

 