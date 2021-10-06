Navaratri Utsava at Basaveshwara Temple from today

Navaratri Utsava will be celebrated from October 7 to 15, jointly by Sri Basaveshwara Temple, Veerashaiva Samaja, Akkana Balaga, Basaveshwara Yuvaka Sangha and Veerashaiva Lingayat Sanghatana Vedike, at Basaveshwara Temple, said Veerashaiva Samaja leader B P Shivakumar.

The idol of Sri Durga Devi will be brought in a procession from Anekere to Basaveshwara Temple, after performing ‘Ganga puja’ at 8 am on October 7.

After installing the idol in the temple, prayers will be offered, followed by ‘Hoovina Alankara’ (ornamentation) at 6 pm and ‘Mahamangalarati’.

Betel leaves Alankara will be offered to the deity on October 8, ‘Gejjevastra’ Alankara on October 9, ‘Bangle Alankara on October 10, fruits Alankara on October 11, peacock feather and Saraswathi Alankara on October 12.

On the account of Saraswathi Puja on October 12, the ‘Aksharabhayasa’ ritual will be held towards the initiation of learning for children, at 9 am.

Alankara of lemon and neem leaves will be offered to the deity on October 13. Vegetable Alankara will be offered on October 14, followed by ‘Ayudha puja’.

Rajarajeshwari Alankara will be offered on October 15 from 6 pm.

Sri Devi Mahatme recitation will be done, followed by distribution of 'banni' leaves and observation of ‘Vijayadashami’.

'Uyyalotsava', ‘Kunkumarchane’ and ‘Mahamangalarati’ will be offered, followed by the distribution of prasadam.