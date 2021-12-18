NCC cadets selected for R-Day parade

  Dec 18 2021
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 23:08 ist

St Aloysius NCC cadets Lohith, Rishika T B, Gauthami C S from Air Wing (6 Kar Air Sqn NCC), Soorya C Adka from Army Wing (18 Kar Bn NCC) and Manisha D Suvarna from Navy Wing (5 Kar Naval Wing) have been selected to represent Karnataka and Goa Directorate to participate in the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.

Soorya C Adka got selected as a Best Cadet from Karnataka and Goa Directorate and represented the state for the National Level Best Cadet Award, a press release stated.

