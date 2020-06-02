NDRF team reaches Kodagu

A 25-member battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Kodagu on Tuesday.

The team is headed by Commander R K Upadhya and is equipped with rescue materials. The NDRF team has been accommodated at Maitri hall and will stay in Kodagu for three months.

The district administration will utilise the services of the battalion for the protection of people and cattle during floods and landslides.

The monsoon is expected to enter the district on June 4. The district administration has identified vulnerable regions that are prone to floods and landslides in Kodagu.

NDRF personnel Manjunath said that the team had worked during the Odisha cyclone. The team is prepared to carry out rescue operations.

District Disaster Management Unit officer Ananya Vasudev said that one among the four battalions that have arrived in the state has reached Kodagu.

NDRF, fire and emergency services personnel, Indian Army and the local police had played a crucial role during landslides in Thora village in Virajpet last year.