NDRF team reaches Mangaluru

As part of preparing the district for monsoons, an NDRF team reached Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The 25 member-team camping at Scouts Bhavana in Pilikula, will help the district administration in carrying out rescue operations during floods and other rain-related disasters.

It may be recalled that the NDRF personnel had helped in rescue operations during flash floods witnessed in Bantwal and Belthangady during previous monsoons.

Minister visits

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary visited Someshwara, Ucchila, Battappady, Ullala Mogaveerapattana, Kaiko, Hilariyanagara and other areas witnessing massive waves lashing the shore on Tuesday.

He said that discussions will be held with port officials on the works needed to check sea erosion. Already, works worth Rs 230 crore were implemented under an ADB funded project.