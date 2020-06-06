NDRF team visits Siddapura in Kodagu district

The NDRF team visited Guhya, Karadigodu, Bettadakadu and Kondangeri areas that were affected by floods during last rainy season.

Hundreds of houses were damaged, along with the loss of property in these areas.

As the monsoon has started, there are possibilities of floods this time too. As a part of precautionary measures, the NDRF team members inspected the vulnerable regions in Siddapura, Karadigodu, Guhya, Nelyahudikeri, Bettadakadu Nalvattekere and the riverbank in Kondangeri, on Saturday.

NDRF team chief R K Upadhyaya and Siddapura station house officer Mohan Raj were present.