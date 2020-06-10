Neck-deep in debt, fisherman commits suicide in boat

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jun 10 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 23:51 ist

A 27-year-old Kabaddi player, who eked out a living by fishing, committed suicide in his boat on Tuesday night.

Bhagyaraj, a resident of Pavanji Gudde near Badanidiyooru village, was under huge pressure to pay back loans which he had availed in order to build a house and buy a fishing boat.

Unable to stand the harassment of money lenders, the talented Kabaddi player had left home on the pretext of visiting friends on Tuesday night. He was later found hanging in his boat anchored at Babuthota bunder in Malpe, the police said.

A case of unnatural death was registered in Malpe police station.

