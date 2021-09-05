Need for fixed wages for migrant labourers felt

The local labourers have been facing problems due to migrant labourers and there is a need to address these issues, said Kunjila-Kakkabe Gram Panchayat president Kaliyanda Sampan Ayyappa.

He was speaking at a meeting convened at Kakkabe Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society Hall towards fixing wages for migrant labourers.

"The migrant labourers arriving from other states work for low wages during the initial days and eventually demand high wages and also reduce the hours of work. The plantation owners are exploited by the migrant labourers during the harvesting season of coffee. In order to stop the same, the local growers should stay united," he said.

During the meeting, it was decided to provide a daily wage of Rs 250 to every male and female migrant labourer. Also, a decision was made that the labourers should work between 8 am and 4.30 pm compulsorily. A one hour break will be given for lunch.

Kakkabe Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society vice president Allaranda Sannu Ayyappa, Gram Panchayat member Kodimaniyanda Bopanna, village elders Ponnolatanda Somanna, Paradanda Dolly, Makki Hussain Haji, Payyadi Hamsa and Paradanda Arjun were present, among others.