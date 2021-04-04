Need more flower-bearing plants in Raja Seat: Kodagu DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal chaired a meeting on Raja Seat Development Committee on Saturday.

She said that there is a need to plant more flower-bearing plants in Raja Seat to attract visitors.

There is a demand from the public to reintroduce the toy train in Raja Seat. The toy train had stopped chugging two years ago. Measures should be initiated to introduce the toy train, said the deputy commissioner.

An action plan should be prepared to utilise the money collected from the entrance fee. There is a need to develop the parking space, she added.

Charulata Somal further said that there is a need to mount a board mentioning the name of the hillock which can be seen from the viewing point of Raja Seat.

The names of commonly found trees and birds, along with the pictures, should be mounted in Raja Seat, to provide information to the visitors, she added.

She said that Nehru Mantapa and Rajara Gadduge should be maintained by Urban Development Authority. A proposal on paisari land should be sent to the district administration.

By planting varieties of roses in Rajara Gadduge, a rose park can be developed, she said.

On Coorg Village, she said that the road leading to Coorg Village should be developed.

Plastic is already banned in the district. There is a need to create awareness on the same, she added.

Horticulture department deputy director Shashidhar, Assistant Commissioner Ishwar Kumar and others were present.