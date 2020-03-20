‘Need to break chain of transmission of coronavirus’

There is a need to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus by maintaining social distance and not taking part in large gathering, said Dr Vidhya Pai, head of Microbiology Department at Yenepoya Hospital and a physician.

“If a person has arrived from foreign countries, then he or she should remain quarantined at home for a period of 14 days.”

She was speaking during phone-in programme organised by Prajavani, sister publication of Deccan Herald, at DH-PV Editorial Office on Friday.

‘Follow guidelines’

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there has been no transmission of coronavirus in the community so far in India, she said.The district officials have been visiting those who have been recommended for house quarantine. The possibility of a community spread, when the virus is detected in a patient who has neither been abroad nor has been in contact with such a person, remains leaving no room for complacency.

‘’All the government guidelines should be adhered to by the people to ensure that coronavirus does not spread to community.”

When caller Vishnu Bhat sought to know precautionary measures to contain coronavirus, Vidhya advised people to wash their hands thoroughly with soap for at least 20 seconds. One can also use sanitizers in case you don’t have a soap.

The coronavirus is not like Influenza. Coronavirus spreads via droplets when a person coughs or sneezes. The coronavirus can survive on hard surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel for several hours, Vidhya revealed.

About 75% of the infected may show mild symptoms. In 15% of the affected people, it may become severe and in 5% of the cases, it will become critical with pneumonia. Symptoms may vary from difficulty in breathing, shortness of breath and having a cough to potentially deadly conditions such as pneumonia and kidney failure.

Replying to a caller Vishwanath from Bengaluru, she said it was better if senior citizens and those suffering from hyper tension and diabetes stay at home. One should go out only in case of emergency. Yoga, breathing and meditation contribute to the well-being of an individual.

When caller Haneef from Kaup said that he was suffering from cold and cough for the last one week, she said if he had no travel history to foreign countries and had not come in contact with infected person, then he need not worry and consult a doctor for the symptoms.

Nutritious food

Replying to Gracy Lobo, she said one should consume nutritious food to develop immunity in the body. Food that has proteins, Vitamin C and D should be consumed.

Thoroughly cooked chicken should be consumed. One should also maintain personal hygiene and drink hot water and avoid direct drinking of water from public taps.

She clarified that coronavirus does not spread through water.

Though Ebola and Zika are deadly disease where the fatality rate is high, transmission rate is low. In coronavirus, the progression rate is slow and spreads to people through primary and secondary contacts, Vidhya added.