Need to bring out dictionary for Yakshagana language mooted

Former vice-chancellor of Hampi Kannada University and veteran folk scholar

Dr Viveka Rai opined that there is a need to bring out a dictionary for Yakshagana language and on the terminologies mentioned in the religious and spiritual scriptures.

Speaking after giving away the Muliya Thimmappaiah award to veteran scholar Dr Prabhakara Joshi here at a programme organised by Govind Pai Research Centre and MAHE at MGM College, Rai said that the epics and the traditional manuscripts are not mere Ramayana and Mahabharata.

There are several other religious and spiritual volumes. There is a requirement for writing the dictionary. Citing the example in Tokyo, wherein the traditional art forms are supported, the folk researcher said that Yakshagana should have grown beyond Karnataka. Hence, there is a need to include universal languages to promote the art form. He said the extensively researched work on Yakshagana should be brought out in English language, including the details on Yaksahagna and its significance in different areas, right from Honnavar to Kasargod, he opined.

Stating that he had assured the status of doctorate research criteria to three institutions in the coastal districts during his tenure as Hampi University vice chancellor, Rai lamented that there are no proper research works carried out in these institutions. He said that the research is not as simple as the ones carried out in Facebook and other social media platforms.

After the researcher is awarded with the doctorate degree, he or she should be continuing the research and should not be happy with mere degree. He lauded the works of research scholar Muliya Thimmappaiah. He regretted that such quality works are not being carried out during these days.

There is no end for research. There is a need for utter commitment and dedication in the field of research, especially when it comes to Yakshagana. There is a need for in-depth research to be carried out in Yakshagana field, the former vice chancellor said.

Veteran scholar Dr Prabhakara Joshi lamented over the recent innovations of cut-piece form and new trends of Yakshagana. The award recipient called for conservation of Yakshagana with all its ideological significance. There is need for inclusive research on the folk art form, he opined.