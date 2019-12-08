Need to conserve indigenous cattle, says Heggade

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade stressed upon the need to conserve indigenous cattle.

He was speaking at ‘Bruhath Gomandala’, organised by Govanithashraya Trust, at Nehru Maidan on

Saturday.

“Those who have understood the value of cow are now turning towards conservation of cows and its products. By deciding to opt out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the prime minister has prevented the import of milk from foreign countries,” Heggade added.

He lauded the trust’s efforts in the conservation of cattle. The Dharmasthala Kshethra will extend its help to the Trust, he added.

“We all depend on milk and its products daily. When the flood ravaged North Karnataka, people appealed for fodder for their cattle. This shows our concern for cattle. Out of 40 lakh members of SKDRDP, around 30 lakh members are eking out a living with the help of dairy farming,” he

said.

Subrahmanya Samputa Narasimha Mutt seer Vidyaprasanna Teertha Swami said, ‘’We have to be committed in the conservation of indigenous cattle. Punganur breed of cow is now on the verge of extinction. There is a need to conserve it’’.

Vishva Hindu Parishad Central Gauraksha wing Vice President Hukumchand Savalaji said, ‘’In the mad chase for foreign products, there has been a sharp decline in the use of indigenous milk and its products. Dairy products are healthy.”

A souvenir was released on the occasion.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and others were present. A model of the proposed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya by Rohith, an art teacher at Sharada Vidyalaya, attracted the attention of onlookers.

A model on Kambala was also the highlight of the programme.