Need to empower the sexual minorities: Udupi DC

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha on Thursday promised to provide all assistance to bring sexual minorities in the district to mainstream society.

Speaking at a meeting held at DC’s Office in Manipal, the deputy commissioner stressed on the need to empower the sexual minorities.

Jagadeesha added that the transgenders keen on being self-employed should inform the Department of Women and Child Welfare within a week.

He said those preferring houses should inform the department about their choice of gram panchayats.

The DC said 75 acres of land was already identified as residential sites for the homeless transgenders. He said an additional 75 acres of land would be identified soon in the district.

Jagadeesha urged the transgender community to avail the benefits under ‘Maithree Yojane’ and lead a life of dignity. He said awareness camps on transgender community will be held in schools and colleges.

A separate workshop on the transgender community will be organised for the police department in order to sensitise cops about the hardships faced by the transgenders.

The tahsildars in the taluks should strive to offer them the required facilities and support.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said transgenders should bring to notice of police about those who harass commuters near the toll gates.

He urged transgenders not to harass the tourists, who are making a beeline to Udupi, and draw a negative impression about the district in their minds.

‘Survey planned’

Bhat added that survey being planned will look into the number of transgenders in the district. The problems in the implementation of ‘Dhanshree Yojane’, rehabilitation and employment for the community was also discussed on the occasion.