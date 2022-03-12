'Need to give priority to value addition of farm produce'

There is a need to accord priority to value addition of farm produce, said Dr A A Fazal, a retired professor from Agriculture University.

Dr Fazal, while delivering a talk on the value addition of farm produce, during the second day of Krishi Mela in Kolnadu, said food produce was going to waste due to lack of processing.

“As the food production increased even wastage is increasing. We have failed to process our food produce. Paddy and vegetables are not cultivated on large scale in the coastal belt. By cultivating locally available fruits, farmers can double their income,” he said.

Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) has focussed on minor food processing units. Free training on food processing is being imparted to farmers under the scheme in Mysuru. Farmers should make use of the scheme, he appealed.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, interacting with progressive farmers and students, said that farmers should become self-reliant by making use of available schemes.

There is a need to give priority to paddy cultivation in Dakshina Kannada. The farmers are giving priority to cultivating hybrid paddy, he said.

The farmers should emphasise apiculture and dairy farming. Farmers can earn income by selling manure, cowdung, cow urine and others.

Attractions

The traditional Kala grama, highlighting the culture and tradition of Tulunadu, was the centre of attraction at the Krishi Mela in Kolnadu.

There were over 200 stalls on food, juices, farm equipment, clay pots and baskets woven by tribals.

The model of guthina mane, variety of cattle, demonstration on weaving basket, traditional ‘muttale’ and a nursery with a variety of plants, also attracted visitors.

Koragara Yuva Vedike Ranganakere Barkur team presented Koragara Dolu Kunitha and folk dances.