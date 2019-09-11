Need to improve public transport system stressed

Students of Welsh School of Architecture (WSA) of Cardiff University and Department of Urban Design at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, have felt the need to improve the public transport system in Mangaluru.

The findings of the students were exhibited at Mini Town Hall in Mangaluru on Tuesday, an initiative sponsored by CREDAI and supported by Mangaluru Smart City Limited and Welsh government.

In their findings carried out as a partner institution with Mangaluru SmartCity Limited, they have proposed improving job opportunities and to give a holistic approach to the well-being of the people, diversifying the economy and increasing biodiversity in the city, said Dr Shibu Raman of WSA.

Shibu Raman said a proposal to develop a partnership with Cardiff University to achieve its Smart City ambitions was submitted to the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in 2017.

“Achieving smart, equitable, socially just, environmentally sustainable development for the city is one of the aims of the research proposal. It also aims at improving the quality of life through Smart City funding and sustainability. The research was followed by studios developing a design proposal to address the challenges identified during the study,” he said.

He said that studies have found that there are barriers to access to waterfront areas in Mangaluru city, which needs to be overcome to promote waterfront areas.

He said there is a need to create a museum to showcase the heritage of the tile factory in Mangaluru, which can also help artisans to work on new tiles that are commercially viable and terracotta products.

The study has proposed the development of a bus terminal and commercial node. It has also proposed the protection and conservation of the agricultural land, wetland, plantations and wilderness and to prevent erosion and unnatural flooding.

Mangaluru Smart City Limited In-Charge MD Snehal R said that the public can also give their suggestions to the ideas and models developed by the students.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said, “There are proposals to develop riverfront areas from Nethravathi Bridge to Kuloor. Gujjarakere and Kavoor Kere needs to be developed under Smart City Mission.”

Students handed over research work and recommendations in the form of a book ‘Liveable Urbanism Mangaluru’ to the dignitaries on the occasion.

The exhibition will be open to the public on Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm. MCC Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer and others were present.