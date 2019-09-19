'Need to preserve original architecture of temples'

Urbanisation has resulted in loss of heritage, lamented scholar Pundikai Ganapayya Bhat, addressing the gathering during the valedictory programme of the seminar on ‘Save History and Heritage’.

The programme was organised jointly by Karnataka Ithihasa Academy, Bengaluru, and Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Department, Mysuru, at the Ravindra Kala Bhavana of the University College on Wednesday.

“A sense of history evades our people. Many monuments and inscriptions had been lost due to the superstitious beliefs and ignorance of people. The original architecture of many temples in the region was lost during the renovation process, which is sad,” he said and urged people to learn the history of our region.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Dr P S Yadapadithaya lamented that subjects like History and Archaeology were sidelined. “When one stumbles on materials of historical importance, such as inscriptions, experts should be informed. Some are arguing about rewriting history. But, we should remember that history can never be changed,” he pointed out.

University College Principal Dr B A Uday Kumar regretted that we have been perceiving history as we want to.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the quiz and essay competitions that had been organised as a part of the programme.

University College History department head Prof Rajeshwari and seminar coordinator Ganapathy Gowda were also present at the valedictory.