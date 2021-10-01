'Need to strengthen Arebhashe language'

There is a need to build a culture through Arebhashe literature, thereby helping to strengthen the language, said writer Nagesh Kaloor.

He was speaking during the valedictory of a camp on Arebhashe culture organised by Karnataka Arebhashe Samskriti Mathu Sahithya Academy in Maragodu.

Culture and civilisation are interrelated. Arebhashe is known for its rich culture. There is a need to introduce the culture of Arebhashe to others. A society can develop as and when culture and civilisation grows, he said.

He said along with nurturing Arebhashe culture and literature, there is a need to love and respect other cultures and traditions.

The Sobhane song, Gange Puje, Mehandi, Nudigattu and other traditions have helped the culture of Arebhashe to grow, he added.

Maragodu Gowda Samaja president Kattemane K Janardhan said that Arebhashe speaking people reside in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and parts of Kerala.

They have been protecting the culture and literature from time immemorial, he said.

Maragodu Gram Panchayat member Parichana Sharath also spoke on the occasion.