'Need to support writers to bring out their best'

The literary world will become rich when writers think in a unique way and write their works, said medical practitioner Dr Kushwanth Kolibailu.

He was speaking after launching three literary works at a programme organised by Kodagu Zilla Lekhaka Mathu Kalavidara Balaga.

"I am planning to initiate 'Akshara Arogya Abhiyana' in the district hospital. People normally read more books while in jail and in hospital. This initiative is towards the same," he said.

Writer K P Balasubrahmanya said that there is a need to support the writers to bring out their best.

Writer B A Shamshuddin said, "Dr Prabhakar Shishila's work 'Belakinedege' is related to the Muslim community."

'Neladaya Parimala' by B A Shamshuddin and Smitha Amritraj and 'Idu Bari Mannalla' by Sahana Kanthabailu were released on the occasion.

Kannada Sahithya Parishat district unit president T P Ramesh and others were present.