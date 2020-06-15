There is a need to take balanced decision while issuing tickets for upcoming Legislative Council elections by keeping in mind all those who had toiled for organising party and also for those who were responsible for getting BJP to power, said Minister and BJP state general secretary C T Ravi.

"A discussion on the issue of tickets will be held during the core committee meeting. We can not neglect anyone. There is a need to give priority to social justice as well," he told mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru.

"It is a challenge to maintain balance keeping in mind small communities as well as those who have worked for the party. We need to select the candidates carefully. We will discuss with the chief minister, BJP state president and central leaders. The decision will be taken in the interest of the party and the people,” he added.

