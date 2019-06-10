Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade called Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of Gram Swaraj a motivation to check excessive dependence on electricity and achieve self-sufficiency in energy needs.

“The use of solar energy, which is available in abundance, to solve energy crisis, will support the progress of the country,” he added.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the solar village project – a joint initiative of Amasebailu Charitable Trust, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, Karnataka Bank Limited, Amasebailu Gram Panchayat, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), District Administration and Selco Solar Light Private Limited – at the Amasebailu High School on Sunday.

Naturally available

The Dharmadhikari said that there is a need to utilise solar energy effectively. “Without the knowledge of electricity, kerosene and gas lights were being used in the past. Now, we have turned to the naturally available renewable energy for our requirements,” he added.

Pejawar Mutt pontiff Vishwesha Theertha delivered the benediction address.

Selco Solar Light Private Limited president Dr H Harish Hande said that 25% of the citizens of India still live in darkness. There is a need to create awareness on the solar project of Amasebailu across the country, he stressed.

First solar GP

Amasebailu Charitable Trust president A G Kodgi said that Amasebailu is the first gram panchayat to be tagged as a solar gram panchayat.

“The entire project of illuminating Amasebailu with solar lamps was implemented at a total cost of Rs 2.13 crore. As the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) failed to keep its promise of meeting 30% of the cost of the project, the Trust and

government bore the additional cost. About 1,858 houses have solar lamps in the gram panchayat,” he added.

As per the agreement with Selco, solar lamps have a guarantee up to five years. Faulty lamps will be replaced during the guarantee period.