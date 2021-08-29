Neelakurinji

Neelakurinji belongs to species that flowers once in 7 years

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 29 2021, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 19:57 ist
The team that carried out the study at Mandalpatti in Kodagu district.

The Neelakurinji flowers that had covered the entire Mandalpatti and Kotebetta area belong to a species that flowers once in seven years, clarified botanists.

Botanist Dr Jomi Augastin and Parisara Samsthe president Eshwar Prasad, along with others, had carried out a study on Mandalpatti and Kotebetta.

The forest department officials had stated that Nilakurinji flower blossoms once in 12 years and had published the same on their website.

Now, botanists have clarified that the flower belongs to a species that blossoms once in seven years.

There are 70 varieties of Kurinji flowers. The one that flowered in Kodagu is Strobilanthes ciliatus. It is not Kunthiyana which blooms once in 12 years, said the experts.

Kunthiyana flower is bluish in colour, while the one that blooms once in seven years is purplish colour. The leaves are attached to the root, explained the experts.

The plants are widespread on the hilly ranges in Kodagu. Some of the plants are yet to flower. There is a need to conserve nature, said Eshwar Prasad.

The team also comprised of Chethana Badekar from Mangaluru, Biju from Kasargod and Unnikrishna from Kerala. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Neelakurinji flowers
Kodagu
botanists
study

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Put your mental health first

Put your mental health first

Melodies for maladies

Melodies for maladies

The great Indian protein rush

The great Indian protein rush

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

 