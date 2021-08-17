Neelakurinji flowers bloom in Mandalpatti

The flowering of Neelakurinji has been witnessed for the last few days at Mandalpatti, one of the tourist spots in the Kodagu district.

With this, the entire area has been covered with a vibrant bluish-purple hue.

The beauty of Mandalpatti has increased with the blooming of the flowers.

A large number of tourists visit the Kodagu district during weekends. However, owing to the weekend curfew, the visitors have been visiting during weekdays and enjoying the Neelakurinji flower show in the hilly range.

Many were seen enjoying the sight while clicking selfies with the flowers.

The movie 'Gaalipata' was shot at Mandalpatti and was known as Mugilupete.

The area started witnessing the blooming of Neelakurinji for the last one week and it will last for a few more days, according to local residents.

The Neelakurinji flower blooms at Kotebetta, Pushpagiri and Kumara Parvatha in the Western Ghats.

Last year, Kotebetta had witnessed the flowering of Neelakurinji after seven years and thousands of tourists had visited the spot then to enjoy the beauty of nature.

The flower is also called 'Gargi' and has a religious connotation. The flower also symbolises love and is called the 'flower of love'.

According to elders, the flower blooms when there is balance in nature with rain, air, water and sunlight.

Neelakurinji’s name (Strobilanthes kunthianus) has been derived from River Kunthi in Silent Valley National Park, Kerala.

"The flower has several varieties and they flower at different intervals. There are nearly 250 varieties of Neelakurinji flowers. Among these, 46 are found in India. Some bloom once in five years, in seven years, 12 years and 14 years. The flower found in Mandalpatti blooms once in 12 years," said forest department officials.

The root of the plant has medicinal values and is used for treating various diseases as well.

Mahesh from Mandalpatti said, "The flower remains for one month spreading its beauty. The flower blooms only in the protected areas."