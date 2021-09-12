Neglected lakes in Virajpet cry for attention

Four lakes in Virajpet that are centuries old are crying for attention. Chatrakere, Akkacchammana Kere, Gowri Kere and Pump Kere of Sunkadakatte in the past were sources of drinking water.

But, owing to the negligence, they have been reduced to a sewage dump and have become a source of concern for residents of nearby localities.

Though the elected representatives had promised to develop Chatrakere as a tourist destination for the last several years, it has not seen any progress so far. Similar is the state of Akkacchammana Kere and Pump Kere.

The silt from Akkacchammana Kere has not been removed for the last several years. There is no protective wall around the lake. As a result, all the sewage is entering it. In spite of bringing the issue to the notice of the authorities, no action has been initiated, complained local residents.

Without any protection wall, Pump Kere is filled with weeds. Even the water is not visible. If the silt is not removed, then the lake is likely to lose its existence. There are ample opportunities for tourism promotion by developing Pump Kere, said Rakshana Vedike taluk unit president Anil Kumar.

Chatra Kere and Gowri Kere have a protective wall around them and the immersion of Gauri Ganesha idols in them is restricted. It is the responsibility of the government and the public to safeguard sources of water, said the residents.

The Town Panchayat should conduct a survey of the lake land and initiate steps to conserve water sources, they said.

Town Panchayat chief officer Chandrakumar said, "On removing silt from Pump Kere and Akkacchammana Kere, the deputy commissioner has held talks with SKDRDP officials. The officials concerned from SKDRDP had visited the spot and collected information. The project is likely to materialise shortly."

Shivakeri resident Srinivas Murthy said, "The officials had been promising to develop Akkacchammana Kere for the last several years. However, it has not seen any development. The lake has 1.15 acres of land. If a park is developed on the banks of the lake, then it will benefit the public."