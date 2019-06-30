‘Negligence’ of Forest Dept officials condemned

The plantation labourers have alleged that the incident of elephant attack in Siddapura occurred when the Forest Department personnel were driving the elephants to the forest.

They said that the department staff did not issue any warning to the plantation workers before conducting the operation.

Speaking at the district hospital in Madikeri on Sunday, the labourers complained that the Forest Department had neglected the safety of people while carrying out the operation of driving wild elephants to the forest.

Women’s association members, activists and plantation labourers from Siddapura urged the government to initiate disciplinary action against the Forest Department authorities for their negligence.

Kamala (55), a plantation worker, was severely injured during a wild elephant attack while she was returning after work at Beetikadu coffee estate belonging to BBTC company in Siddapur recently. She has suffered serious injuries on her hips and leg when the wild elephant attacked her suddenly. She was initially admitted to a private hospital in Ammatti and later to the district hospital.

“There is no use even though a complaint has been submitted to the Forest Department in this regard. Even after two days of the incident, the officials have not paid a visit to the spot,” the plantation workers said and also warned of staging a protest if the government does not provide compensation to Kamala within the next 24 hours.

Cheluvarani, a plantation worker, said that Kamala, the injured woman, is financially less privileged. She needs advanced treatment and therefore the government should come to her rescue.

Organisation for the Development of People (ODP) district coordinator Joyce Menezes said that the Forest Department had not observed precautionary measures while chasing elephants back to the forest. The elephant attack has taken place as the operation was carried out at the time when people were walking around.

“The victim should be provided with suitable compensation along with providing medical aid. Or else, a protest will be conducted against the Forest Department,” said Joyce.

Shaktishveri Association members Pavitra, Vijayalakshmi and Asha were present.