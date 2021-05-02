Negligent attitude of people worrying, says nurse

The negligent attitude of the people towards containing the Covid-19 pandemic is worrying. The attitude of the youth is surprising. The youth might think that they might have immunity. It is due to their negligent attitude, senior citizens and children at home fall prey, said Sarawasthi, a nurse, working for the last 33 years in Shanivarasanthe.

Sharing her experience on handling Covid-19 cases, she said, “Covid-19 has posed a lot of challenges in the second wave. Last year, I had taken the Covid infected to the hospital in an ambulance. Amid the fear of Coronavirus, we have to discharge our duty as Corona warriors. Wearing a mask and maintaining distance is mandatory to check the spread of the disease.”

Last year, 77 were tested positive for Covid in Shanivarasanthe, Dundalli and Handli Gram Panchayat limits. This year, from April 8 to May 1, as many as 242 have tested positive. There is a need to understand the gravity of the situation. Everyone should adhere to Covid-19 guidelines,” she appealed.

‘People should be cautious’

Leelavathi, a nurse, at Napoklu Community Health Centre, said, “Covid-19 has given us a lot of experience. I have been creating awareness among the people on the spread of Covid-19 in villages.”

People should be cautious and take all precautionary measures to check the spread of the virus, she said.

“I have been serving as Corona warrior for the last two years. I have decided to take voluntary retirement. However, Covid-19 has posed a hindrance to it,” she added.