Kirikodli Mutt pontiff Sadashiva Swami said that the negligent behaviour of the people led to the increase in Covid cases. Covid-19 is now spreading at a faster pace.

He stated that the people failed to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government, health and police department, in a press release.

Many even failed to respond to the vaccination drive. All those above 18 years should get themselves vaccinated after May 1, he added.

He urged the people to adhere to the guidelines.