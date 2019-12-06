Nehru Mantapa fails to draw tourists

The renovated Nehru Mantapa near Raja Seat in Madikeri has failed to attract tourists.

The local people feel that a Rs 18 lakh spent by the department of tourism has not yielded any results. Even as the place wears a new look, a major number of tourists are unaware of the spot, owing to the lack of publicity by the department concerned.

The watchtower which was a haven for miscreants earlier, was renovated by the department.

The place were the watchtower was situated, was surrounded by shrubs. The wrongdoers would carry out illegal activities and discard liquor bottles and cigarettes in the place, which made the people remain distanced from the spot and gradually the place wore a deserted look. Earlier, people would come to the viewing point to have a breathtaking look of Madikeri.

However, even after an year of renovation, the Nehru Mantapa has not been officially made open for public.

The local citizen said that the main purpose of attracting tourists, remains unfulfilled. “The tourists visit Raja Seat, Rajara Kore, Gadduge, Abbi falls and Omkareshwara Temple. Even though the Nehru Mantapa is very closer to Raja Seat, the tourists are unaware of its presence as there are no signboards or proper directions”. The people are also of the opinion that the tourism department was only meant to spend a lump sum under the pretext of the renovation of the park. If no measures are taken to provide awareness to the tourists, what is the point in the renovation, the people ask.

B V Jeevan from Talattamane felt for a need to have proper security measures in Nehru Mantapa so that the miscreant acts are not repeated and people visiting Nehru Mantapa feel secure.

B S Yogesh, a resident of Kadagadalu said that the tourists are hardly aware of the presence of Nehru Mantapa. The renovation carried out with a huge amount of fund, does not serve its sole purpose.

Tourism department Assistant Director H B Raghavendra assured of taking measures to install signboards near Nehru Mantapa, to make the tourists aware. A flower garden will be grown in the park, he said.

The official stated that glass shields have been installed in the renovated mantapa and the old tiles on the roof of the mantapa are replaced with new ones. Granite benches have been put up in the vicinity of the viewing point. “The place is made attractive with decorative lights, new entrance and steps. Barbed wires have been installed around the park”, he added.

Nehru Mantapa was built in the memory of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who visited Kodagu in 1957. He had witnessed the picturesque view of Madikeri, from the point where the watching tower is situated today. Hence, the Mantapa was named after Nehru.