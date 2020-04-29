Neighbour murders couple in Mangaluru over enmity

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 29 2020, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 13:25 ist
A couple was murdered by their neighbour over personal enmity at Yelinje in Mulki police station limits in Mangaluru. 

According to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, the victims are Helin (45) and Vincent (50). The duo was assaulted using sickle by their neighbour Alphonso (55).

The police have arrested the accused and he is being interrogated. He will be sent to judicial custody subsequently. 

The commissioner also visited the spot where the murder took place.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Crime

