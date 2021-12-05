NEP: Lack of textbooks worries students

The lack of textbooks to teach various subjects under the National Education Policy (NEP) has inconvenienced the students and lecturers.

Colleges in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi coming under Mangalore University jurisdiction had commenced a few months ago. But, without the textbooks, the students are worried.

Even the lecturers are in confusion over teaching the available study materials. The university is yet to publish the textbooks for the first-year degree programmes. There is still confusion over what to teach for English and Kannada languages.

Only the syllabus has been prepared. The required textbooks have failed to reach the students and lecturers.

Subject experts are preparing the study materials. Students have to wait till the textbooks are released.

Government degree college lecturer Shashidhar said, “NEP is good. Confusion has been created over the lack of textbooks. In the interest of the students, textbooks should be released immediately.”

Another lecturer from Somwarpet said, “NEP is implemented without much preparation, which has created confusion among the lecturers.”