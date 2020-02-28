'NEP provides multiple exit, entry options to students'

We need to make our education system relevant to our times by re-inventing it in line with our ancient knowledge and our present challenges, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

''By combining the wisdom of ancient times with the challenges of modern times, will result in a more ethical and happier world.’’

Muraleedharan was delivering the 38th Convocation address of Mangalore University at Mangala auditorium on the varsity campus on

Thursday.

‘’The New Education Policy 2019, which is in its draft stages now, provides for multiple exit and entry options for students, starting with the secondary education stage and going all the way up to undergraduate and postgraduate education and research,’’ he said.

The minister said it was high time youth discover the fact that how fortunate they really are. He appealed to the youth to reaching out to the people in distress.

‘’Make honest attempts to redressing the grievances of people and you will find yourself benefitted,’’ he said.

Realtor and entrepreneur K C Naik was conferred the honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his contributions to the

society.

Doctor of Literature (Sociology) was awarded to C N Shankar Rao and Sripathi Tantri. As many as 105 researchers received their doctorate degrees (Arts- 23, Science- 63, Commerce- 8, and Education - 11).

‘Khadi silk’

Mangalore University (MU) Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya, Registrar Prof A M Khan, Registrar (Evaluation) V Ravindrachary, memebrs of academic council, Syndicate and even the recepient of honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) K C Naik were clad in Khadi-silk.