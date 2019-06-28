'NEP should reflect constitutional values'

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya said that education and humanity should go together and the same should be achieved through the new National Education Policy.

He was speaking during a public consultation on the draft of National Education Policy, organised by the Federation of Education Resource Centres at Ravindra Kala Bhavan in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

“The draft of the National Education Policy contains the programmes which reflect constitutional values such as equality and non-discrimination. Here, one section of the society should be seen as a complimentary to another section and not as competitor. This is a good point in the policy,” He said. And he hoped that the implementation of the new education policy will create healthy mindsets.

“Apart from the academic sections of the society, other sections of the society too, have a responsibility of creating a favourable atmosphere towards the same and the very topic is highlighted in the draft,” He added.

Mangalore University Political Science Professor Dr P L Dharma opined that there is a need to put an end to the hierarchical pattern of education being followed currently. “No education institution should provide education on the basis of caste, gender or language. The good aspect of the National Education Policy draft is that it speaks about investing resources in basic education. An all inclusive pattern of education is proposed right from the pre-primary level which too, is laudable. The NEP should cater to the needs of the community and should create sensitization on social justice. Along with being student-centric, the draft is also teacher-centric”, Dr Dharma said.

Padi organisation Director and Child Welfare Committee chairman Renni D’Souza, University College, Mangaluru, principal Prof Uday Kumar M A, Social worker Munguli Koraga, educationists Padmanabha Naringana and Harekala Hajabba were present.