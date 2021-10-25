NEP: Undergraduate students to study two core subjects

The performance assessment of students will be revised under the National Education Policy-2020, which Mangalore University will implement during the academic year 2021-22, said Prof Manjunath Pattabi, a professor in the Department of Material Science at Mangalore University and also chairman of the drafting regulation committee on NEP at Mangalore University.

Speaking during a workshop on NEP, he said the assessment will be on a 60:40 ratio, wherein 60 marks will be for written examination and the rest for internal assessment. At present, the performance assessment ratio is 70:30.

Undergraduate students under NEP at Mangalore University will have to select only two core subjects as optional, in addition to one subject from the list of open electives and the students are enabled to have multi-disciplinary study, he said.

The students will study two core subjects at the same level upto the sixth semester and choose one of them in the fourth year to obtain the Honours degree. The undergraduate students will also have to study environmental studies, the Constitution of India and also have to opt for valued based subjects like yoga, health and wellness, sports, cultural activities, NCC, NSS as well, he added.

Further, he said those who studied Kannada as a language paper in the PU course will have to compulsorily select Kannada as one of the language papers in the first

two years (four semesters) of their undergraduate programme.

Those who did not study Kannada as a language paper in the PU will have to select a Functional Kannada paper either in the first or second semester during their UG programme. In the remaining three semesters of two years programme, they can select any other language of their choice, he added.