NEP will develop skills among students, says professor

NEP will develop skills among students, says professor

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 03 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 23:35 ist
Mangalore University's NEP 2020 nodal officer Prof Ravindra Achari, Prof Manjunatha Pattabhi and Dr Chowrira Jagath Thimmaiah take part in a workshop held at Field Marshal K M Cariappa College in Madikeri. DH Photo

Mangalore University and Field Marshal K M Cariappa College organised a workshop on National Education Policy 2020, on Friday.

Mangalore University NEP nodal officer Prof Ravindra Achari and IQAC director Prof Manjunatha Pattabhi were the resource persons.

Speaking at the programme, Prof Ravindra Achari said that NEP 2020 is helpful towards developing the skills of students. It provides an opportunity for the students to increase their knowledge in a wide range of subjects.

He further said that digital skills are made part of the NEP curriculum in order to enhance knowledge among students. Training will soon be provided to the lecturers in this regard.

Prof Manjunatha Pattabhi said, "Yoga, NCC, NSS and other cultural activities are given emphasis in the syllabus. All the activities will be evaluated and marks will be allotted in order to encourage the students."

College principal Dr Chowrira Jagath Thimmaiah presided over the programme.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NEP 2020
students
workshop
Field Marshal K M Cariappa College
Madikeri

Related videos

What's Brewing

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

 