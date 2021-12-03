NEP will develop skills among students, says professor

Mangalore University and Field Marshal K M Cariappa College organised a workshop on National Education Policy 2020, on Friday.

Mangalore University NEP nodal officer Prof Ravindra Achari and IQAC director Prof Manjunatha Pattabhi were the resource persons.

Speaking at the programme, Prof Ravindra Achari said that NEP 2020 is helpful towards developing the skills of students. It provides an opportunity for the students to increase their knowledge in a wide range of subjects.

He further said that digital skills are made part of the NEP curriculum in order to enhance knowledge among students. Training will soon be provided to the lecturers in this regard.

Prof Manjunatha Pattabhi said, "Yoga, NCC, NSS and other cultural activities are given emphasis in the syllabus. All the activities will be evaluated and marks will be allotted in order to encourage the students."

College principal Dr Chowrira Jagath Thimmaiah presided over the programme.