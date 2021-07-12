Network issues haunt students in Kedamulluru

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 12 2021, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 20:23 ist
Students climb on a rock to attend online classes.

The students in Kedamullur Gram Panchayat limits has been seriously hit due to poor network connectivity and frequent disruption in power supply.

Even though the parents of the students have bought them expensive phones, they are not serving the purpose as mobile phone network connectivity is poor in Termemotte, Parangala, Barikadu, Kottoli and the surrounding areas.

Also, there are frequent disruptions in the power supply, causing hurdles for online education.

The majority of students in the region have been studying in the schools and colleges in Virajpeṭ and 70% are the children of labourers. The parents had to struggle a lot to buy smartphones for their children.

But, owing to poor network connectivity, students have been climbing the trees and hillocks, searching for the availability of network, so that they can attend online classes.

The children are accompanied by their parents as the region is known for wild animal menace. However, the situation is not favourable for attending online classes outdoor as it is the rainy season.

Some of the children are studying by staying in their relatives' houses where a proper network is available.

S G Kavya, a second PUC student, said that the online class have become a headache as the students have to go to various places for mobile network connectivity. Even after the network is available, they have to attend classes amid the fear of the pandemic.

Kedamullur Gram Panchayat president Nadikeriyanda Sheela said that she has received a memorandum from the villagers in connection with the network issue. The department concerned has been asked to sort out the problem.

BSNL Virajpet subdivision engineer Narayan said that the installation of a tower might solve the issue. Grants are awaited for the same and when it arrives, the 2G network will be upgraded to 4G.

