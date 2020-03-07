New bldg of govt school inaugurated in Jodupala

The new building of Government Higher Primary School was inaugurated by MLA K G Bopaiah at Jodupala in Madikeri taluk on Saturday.

Jodupala was badly affected by the previous floods. The old school building was damaged in the natural calamity. The new building, comprising three classrooms, was constructed at a cost of Rs 24 lakh.

Inaugurating the programme, Bopaiah said that the teachers should pay special attention to rebuild the future of the students, who lost their houses during the floods.

The students too, should put special efforts and dedication to acquire education and make their teachers and parents proud, he added.

“Parents should pay special attention to the education of girls, especially in rural areas. Girls should be encouraged to acquire higher education by utilising government schemes. It is important to provide moral education to all students,’’ he said.

The MLA said that he would make sincere efforts to open a high school in the government primary school in Jodupala.

Bopaiah added that additional grants would be sought from the government to repair all government schools that were damaged in the floods.

Zilla Panchayat member Yaladalu Padmavathi, Taluk Panchayt President Tekkade Shobha Mohan, Vice President Kodapalu Gappu Ganapathy, School Development and Monitoring Committee President Madhava and school Headteacher Damayanti were present.