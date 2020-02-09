New building of M’luru TP to be opened on February 12

The new building of Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat will be inaugurated on February 12 at 9.30 am.

Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on Sunday, Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat President Muhammed Monu said that the Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport Kota Shrinivas Poojary will inaugurate the building.

Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath will preside. MLC Pratap Chandra Shetty, Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shantigodu, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangalore MLA U T Khader, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr R Selvamani will be the chief guests.

Monu said that a decision to demolish the old building and to construct a new one was taken during his tenure as the president of the taluk panchayat in May, 2016. The ground breaking for the new building was performed in May, 2017, by the then District In-charge Minister B Ramanath Rai and Kolar District In-charge Minister U T Khader.

Rs 4.25 crore grant

A grant of Rs 4.25 crore was released by the government for the new building, he said.

Monu, further, said that Mangaluru Taluk Development Board was established in 1960. K Rajiv Bhandary was the first president of the board, which was later upgraded to Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat in 1995.

The earlier building was inaugurated in 1964, by the then Health Minister of Mysuru state, Dr K Nagappa Alva.

Facilities

The four-storey building covers an area of 2,516 sq ft. The basement is reserved for parking. The ground floor comprises the offices of the taluk panchayat executive officer, MGNREGA, accountant and the administrative office.

The first floor houses the offices of the president, vice president, meeting hall of the Taluk Panchayat standing committee, Akshara Dasoha office and other offices. The main meeting hall has a seating capacity of 300. Escalator facility is made available in the new building.

The new building of the Taluk Office will also have a commercial space for shops. The shops will be allocated through tender, Monu added.

Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat Vice President Poornima Poojary, Executive Officer G Sadananda S and Engineer Pradeep Bhat were present.