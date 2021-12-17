New cluster identified as 7 students from Kerala test +ve

With seven students from a nursing college testing positive for Covid-19, the college in Mangaluru was declared as a containment zone on Friday.
The students from Kerala who arrived at the college with a negative report were isolated in a separate room. The tests conducted on the students on the seventh day revealed that seven students were Covid positive. All students are in isolation and are undergoing treatment.
As many as 43 samples have been collected so far, informed sources in the district health and family welfare department.
