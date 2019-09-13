New motor Act arbitrary, anti-people: Sorake

Leaders and members of District Congress Committee staged a protest against the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the delay in implementation of flood relief work in flood-affected regions in North Karnataka at Martyrs Memorial here, on Thursday.

Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake said the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, was not justifiable and was anti-people. The act in toto should be immediately withdrawn by the government. The hefty fine amount is a huge burden on common man. The Act was not implemented in a democratic manner as it was not discussed in both the houses.

“As it was a unilateral decision, public panicked as they had no clue about the new act. The government had increased the fine amount by 10 times without making an attempt to sensitise the public. The government should have informed public prior to implementing the new act. The government behaved in a despotic way,” he alleged.

He lashed at the government for not releasing funds to implement relief work in the flood-affected areas in North Karnataka.

The former MLA accused both Centre and state governments on having failed to rehabilitate the displaced people.The prime minister should look into his own country and its condition before making foreign trips, Sorake quipped.

He added that the voters are cursing themselves for supporting BJP as the government is totally anti-people. The government appears to be in no haste to release the funds in order to rehabilitate and compensate the victims, he added.

Former MLA U R Sabhapathy said BJP came to power with Hindutva agenda and the voters were now repenting for bringing BJP to power, he said.