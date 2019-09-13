New platforms’ work only after shifting pitline

The work on fourth and fifth platforms at Mangaluru Central Railway Station will be taken up only after shifting the pitline, Palakkad Division DRM Pratap Singh Shami said.

Speaking at the railway officials coordination meeting, chaired by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, on Friday, he said the estimate had been prepared for the new platforms and submitted to the Railway Board.

"The new platforms at Mangaluru Central Railway Station will not only reduce inconveniences to passengers but more trains could be expected."

Shami said track-doubling work from Mangaluru Central Railway Station to Mangaluru Junction would be taken up next year. The work on doubling the 1.5-km line between the station and Netravathi Cabin will be taken up on priority basis, he added.

Instead of World Class station at Mangaluru Central, redevelopment work of the station will be taken up, he added.

To a query on the construction of foot over bridge (FoB) and installation of escalator at Mangaluru Junction, the DRM said that work on installing the lift was in progress while FoB had been approved and the estimate was being prepared.

Sudarsha Puttur of Railway Commuters' Forum said there was a need for ATM kiosk at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. Officials said the tender was floated twice for installing ATM kiosk. As none had come forward, tender was being floated for the third time and it will be opened on September 25.

Closing level crossings

Mysuru Division DRM Aparna Garg said that eight level crossings in Dakshina Kannada district coming under the division needs to be closed. When informed that proposals on closing level crossings were pending with district administration, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Rupesh said approval had been given for the closing of three-level crossings. She promised to look into the remaining proposals.

Aparna said the cost of an underpass with retaining wall at Adyar was estimated at Rs 4.5 crore. The railways will submit a proposal to the state government and the work will be implemented on cost-sharing basis.

When residents of Kodimbala said that railway station at Kodimbala lacks toilet facility and a platform needs to be constructed, Mysore DRM promised to develop the station within six to eight months.

MP Kateel urged deputy commissioner to visit the spot where underpass was constructed in Farangipete and said the underpass needed to be concreted by increasing the height to prevent stagnation of water.

Survey

On Kaniyur-Kanhangad railway line survey work, MP said that the survey had been completed in Kerala and the survey could not be taken up in Karnataka due to delay in issuance of a clearance from the Forest department. “I will speak to chief minister shortly to discuss the issue,” Kateel added.