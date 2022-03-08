New Principal Chief Personnel Officer for Southern Railway

K Harikrishnan, an officer of the 1990 batch of Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), took over as the new principal chief personnel officer of Southern Railway. Prior to this assignment, he had served as a chief personnel officer, South Western Railway (SWR), Hubballi.

During his three decades of Railway service, K Harikrishnan has served in different divisions and units of Southern Railway, Integral Coach Factory, SWR and Rail Wheel Factory in Yelhanka.

He had also served as a director in Railway Board, New Delhi.

During his tenure at SWR, the personnel department of South Western Railway had received Railway Minister’s Shield for best performance.