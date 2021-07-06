Newly-built road damaged within a year

Following complaints by Aigur and Yadavare villagers, Aiguru Gram Panchayat Administrative Committee members conducted an inspection of the Aigur-Yadavare Road which was damaged within a year after it was constructed.

The work was carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore, released by Kaveri Neeravari Nigama Limited. The damaged road must be repaired soon and legal action should be initiated against the contractor, urged villagers Macchanda Ashok, Ganesh and Cheriyamane Lava.

"Also, the drain constructed by the minor irrigation department has been built unscientifically, as a result of which, the stormwater is not flowing freely in the drain. The incomplete work has been causing inconvenience to the motorists. The Gram Panchayat should submit a complaint to the department concerned," demanded the villagers.

Illegal movement of heavy vehicles

The locals also draw the attention of the Gram Panchayat administration towards the illegal movement of heavy vehicles in the Aigur-Yadavare-Sajjalli-Yadavanadu stretch.

Even though the road lies in the rural region, heavy vehicles carrying sand, gravel stones and cement, ply on the stretch daily.

The bridge across the Choranahole stream is 36 years old and the stones on the foundation of the bridge have been damaged, causing danger.

Gram Panchayat president Parvathi, vice president Janaki and panchayat development officer Yadav assured the people that proper action will be taken after discussing the issues in the monthly meeting of the panchayat.

The villagers warned of staging protests in front of Kaveri Neeravari Nigama if the road is not repaired at the earliest.

Panchayat members Barana Pramod, Lingeri Rajesh, Pavitra, Baby, Junaid, Poornima, RTI worker B P Anil Kumar, Kamtalli Dinesh and Trishul were present.