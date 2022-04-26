Newlywed man hosts Iftar

At a time when there is controversy over halal food, hijab and other things in the society, a Hindu bridegroom has organised Iftar (get together) for members of the Muslim community at Bairikatte near Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district.

The Iftar has become a testimony of communal harmony in the region.

Geleyara Balaga Bairikatte member Chandrashekar Jeddu entered into wedlock on April 24. As his friends from the Muslim community could not consume food at the wedding due to fasting, he had arranged Iftar get together at the Jumma Masjid to celebrate his marriage.

Chandrashekar was felicitated by members of Jalaliya Jumma Masjid and Mavunatul Islam Yuvajana Committee.