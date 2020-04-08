NGO hands over 4 ventilators, essentials to district administration

Mobius Foundation, a Delhi based NGO, handed over four ventilators to Kodagu district administration, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Also, essential items for daily wage workers and the financially deprived, who are affected by the lockdown, were supplied by the NGO.

The items were handed over to the 'Hasida Hottege Tanivu Pettige' initiative, conceptualized by District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar.

Mobius Foundation convener Madhu Bopanna also handed over masks and medical kit for the medical staff, police and journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the organisation has contributed an amount of Rs 1 crore for PM CARES Fund on COVID-19. About 2,000 kg of lentils and 2,000 litres of oil have been contributed to 'Hasida Hottege Tanivu Pettige' initiative.

"It is the duty of every individual and organisation to help the needy during such a situation," he added.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar and Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya were present.

Mobius Foundation had also lent a helping hand to the district during the flash floods and landslides.