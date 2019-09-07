NH fills up pond with soil

National Highways used soil to fill up and level a pond which had claimed the lives of four members of a family at Madyangala in Kowdichar of Ariyadka in Puttur on Saturday.

Four members of a family were killed after the car plunged into the pond located beside Mani-Mysuru highway, at Madyangala, on September 2.

Following the incident, officials who had visited the spot had decided to drain the pond and fill it up with soil.

The work on closing the dreaded pond was completed on Saturday, sources told DH.

Even the trenches situated on other side of the road were filled up.

The residents had been demanding the construction of a retaining wall around the pond for many years now.

“Now there is another pond beside the highway at Mudla near Kavu, which needs to be closed in order to prevent similar tragedies,” villagers said.