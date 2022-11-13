NIA arrests one more in connection with Praveen Nettaru murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru .

The NIA had search operations in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday and arrested Shaheed M S from Bellare village in Sullia taluk.

During investigations, it was found that Shaheed was part of the conspiracy meeting held in his house by the PFI to target leaders of certain political organisations.

The investigation had revealed that a conspiracy had been hatched by leaders and members of Popular Front of India (PFI) to murder Parveen Nettaru to take revenge for murder of one Masood and to strike terror among the people of society, said a release from NIA.

During the search, incriminating documents were seized from the house of the arrested.

The NIA had earlier arrested 14 persons in connection with the case and further investigations are in progress. Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death with with sharp weapons, by members of Popular Front of India (PFI), on July 26, to strike terror among the people of society.

The case was initially registered at Bellare Police station in Dakshina Kannada and later was re-registered by NIA on August 4.

The arrested has been booked under IPC Section 120B, 302 and 34 along with Section 16 and 18 of UA (P) Act.